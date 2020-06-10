Sonam Kapoor reminisces her London days with her girl squad Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Rhea; See Throwback Photo

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a throwback photo which was taken on a trip to London as she remembers her girl squad- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

is in a happy zone as the actress returned to Mumbai on Monday and is having a fun time with her family. The actress even shared pictures with her sister Rhea Kapoor showing her excitement on returning to Mumbai after almost 2 months. For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor along with husband Anand Ahuja was at Delhi amid the lockdown. Yesterday, the Neerja actress even celebrated her birthday with her family. Sonam even shared a few glimpses from her mini birthday bash which were a delightful sight to watch. The best part was that the actress got not one but multiple birthday cakes.

And now, while Sonam is on cloud nine after reuniting with her family, the actress is still missing hanging out with her girl squad. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress treated fans with a throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor during their London days. Karisma Kapoor had shared this image on her Instagram account in the month of June 2018. She had captioned the photo as, "With these lovelies #londondiaries #summertime." In the picture, Sonam looks gorgeous donning a white top and black 3/4th pants, Bebo looks amazing in a silver coloured jacket and pants, Karisma looks pretty wearing a white long shirt with blue denim and a black long overcoat while Rhea looks good looking in a blue overcoat and pants. Besides Sonam, the girls are seen donning a cool pair of shades as they strike a pose for this perfect picture. Well, Sonam has for sure taken us down a memory lane and reminded us of the good times with our friends.

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor calls sister Rhea Kapoor the 'best best friend' as she posts a heartwarming birthday message)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×