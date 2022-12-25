Sonam Kapoor requests media to not click son Vayu's pictures as she makes an appearance at airport- WATCH

New mommy Sonam Kapoor is back in the game with a bang. Post welcoming her baby boy Vayu, the actress took a quick break and bounced back with her fashionable outings. Lately, she has been attending several events and making heads turn with her postpartum transformation. On Sunday morning, Sonam was seen making an all-things glam appearance at the Mumbai airport and her baby boy too accompanied her. While posing for the paparazzi, Sonam was seen requesting them to not click Vayu's pictures. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are yet to reveal their son's face.

In the video, Sonam is seen sporting an all-black look styled with an oversized jacket. She teamed her look with matching high boots, a chic handbag and oversized sunnies. While entering the airport sans Vayu , Sonam, who shares a warm rapport with the paparazzi, was seen talking to them. She turned back and requested them to not take her son's pictures. She said, "Mera beta hai na, uska pictures nahi lene ka." The paparazzi instantly agreed to her and she then said, "Thank you so much." Have a look:

After her video was shared, fans were seen dropping comments on it. A fan wrote, "Pretty womaaaan." Another fan commented, "Prettiest."

Sonam Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for dad Anil Kapoor

On 24th December, Anil Kapoor, who is not ready to age at all, celebrated his 66th birthday. On his special day, Sonam took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures. One of them featured an unseen picture of the coolest granddad and Vayu. Along with the pictures, the actress penned a sweet birthday note. Her post read, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022."

