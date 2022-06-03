Sonam Kapoor rests her legs on Anand Ahuja's lap as they enjoy their poolside babymoon in Italy

Soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying their babymoon in Italy. The actress is soon going to be a mother and is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life. Her pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. As she is on vacation, she is making sure to give glimpses of each memory to her fans on social media. Just a few hours ago, the couple enjoyed their pool time and the Neerja actress shared it on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Sonam shared a picture in which, she can be seen resting her legs on the soon-to-be dad's lap as they enjoy their poolside babymoon in Italy. The snap was undoubtedly, cute In another photo, Sonam flaunted her growing baby bump. She can be seen dressed in a black outfit.

See Sonam's posts here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple had tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Talking about her professional career, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

