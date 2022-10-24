Sonam Kapoor resumes workout '60 days after Vayu'; Shares a glimpse of her 'working mom life'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam captioned it: "Let’s Begin! #keepitrealwithSonam thank you @radhikasbalancedbody for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. @gentlebirthmethod and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout. @pranavgoswamy." In the video, the actress can be heard saying, “Working mom's life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement. Later, she also shared a glimpse of her daily routine, which read as: "Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump."

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Currently, she is experiencing motherhood bliss. The actress welcomed her first child, a boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with her husband Anand Ahuja on September 20. Ever since she has been sharing moments from her life on her social media handle, and now after 60 days after her son's birth, the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya, has now resumed her workout and also shared a sneak peek of her 'working mom life.'

Reacting to Sonam's video, Anand Ahuja commented: "So cute. Was smiling throughout the video.” Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Yesss you got this.” Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani and Anil Kapoor dropped a bunch of clap emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their son on their social media handle and wrote: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand." To note, the duo tied the knot in 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress was last seen in the 2019 film Zoya Factor with Dulqueer Salmaan. She also made a brief appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor among others.

She will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.