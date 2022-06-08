Sonam Kapoor returns from 'babymoon' with hubby Anand Ahuja; Shares excitement ahead of her birthday

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated with pictures and videos on Instagram. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in the summer of 2018. The couple however met six years ago, that is in 2016, before they began to date. In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. The mom-to-be is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Anand Ahuja.

The model-actress shared a reel with husband Anand Ahuja and the caption to her post read, “Back home.. birthday week starts!” suggesting that her birthday is round the corner. The reel had Sonam Kapoor flaunt her baby bump. The pregnancy glow was clearly visible too. The cute couple displayed their affection for one another as they kissed each other’s cheeks in a loving manner. The couple had recently taken a babymoon to Italy and both of them thoroughly enjoyed their holiday as they visited some beautiful places and relished on some very delicious meals.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram reel HERE

Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month. On their special day, Anand wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal". The Veere Di Wedding actress too expressed her love for her husband as she wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal”

The beautiful couple is expected to have their baby due in August this year and we can barely wait to see the new addition in the Kapoor family.

