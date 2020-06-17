Sonam Kapoor reveals hate is triggering her ‘friends and family’ as she turns off comments on social media

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the blame game. The actress was called out by netizens for it. Now, Sonam shared a note, which she later deleted, about turning off comments on her posts.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many stars had shared condolence messages on hearing about the sad news. From to , all remembered Sushant on social media. However, many of them were trolled on social media as fans of the actor accused many of nepotism. had taken to Twitter earlier and had hit back at trolls who were indulging in blame game post Sushant’s demise.

However, post that, Sonam too was massively trolled on social media. Owing to that, on Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram to share a post, which she later deleted, about turning off her comments on social media to avoid negativity and hate coming her way. Sonam mentioned that she doesn’t shy away from hate usually, but in this case, it was affecting her family and hence, she informed users that she will be turning off the comment section on Instagram for a bit. Not just this, she mentioned the tensions at the Indo-China border and said that it was time to speak about it.

However, soon, she deleted the Instagram story later. Sonam wrote, “Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments.”

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s recent post about social media comments:

Meanwhile, Sonam’s tweet slamming trolls who were indulging in blame game post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise did not go down well with netizens. Sonam had written, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.” Many netizens had called her out for the same and the actress faced flak on social media. A day back, Sonam shared photos with husband Anand Ahuja and family and mentioned that they have been supporting her.

