Sonam Kapoor reveals hate is triggering her ‘friends and family’ as she turns off comments on social media
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many stars had shared condolence messages on hearing about the sad news. From Karan Johar to Salman Khan, all remembered Sushant on social media. However, many of them were trolled on social media as fans of the actor accused many of nepotism. Sonam Kapoor had taken to Twitter earlier and had hit back at trolls who were indulging in blame game post Sushant’s demise.
However, post that, Sonam too was massively trolled on social media. Owing to that, on Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram to share a post, which she later deleted, about turning off her comments on social media to avoid negativity and hate coming her way. Sonam mentioned that she doesn’t shy away from hate usually, but in this case, it was affecting her family and hence, she informed users that she will be turning off the comment section on Instagram for a bit. Not just this, she mentioned the tensions at the Indo-China border and said that it was time to speak about it.
Also Read|Sonam Kapoor thanks Anand & family for being kind after facing criticism for her tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput
However, soon, she deleted the Instagram story later. Sonam wrote, “Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments.”
Here is Sonam Kapoor’s recent post about social media comments:
Meanwhile, Sonam’s tweet slamming trolls who were indulging in blame game post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise did not go down well with netizens. Sonam had written, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.” Many netizens had called her out for the same and the actress faced flak on social media. A day back, Sonam shared photos with husband Anand Ahuja and family and mentioned that they have been supporting her.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Entitled nepo kid with ugly looking brother having two movies in kitty
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Madam has moved on to tweeting about martyred soldiers because it’s her duty to tweet something everyday and then thank her hubby and parents for love & support
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
She HAS TO tweet on everything and not accept any feedback at all #entitled #stupid
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
How about turning off your internet connection so atleast you stop tweeting!!!!!
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Ppl are mad playing blame game frustration and attention seeking and personal agenda. Ppl who are blaming bollywood and are works there are like "jis thaali mein khaya ussi mein chhed kiya".
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Good step Sonammm <3
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Please go one step ahead & logout of Insta & twitter for ever. It will be a much better place without people who shoot from the mouth without any knowledge or information.