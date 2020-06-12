Sonam Kapoor REVEALS her love for books since childhood; Says 'Nothing has changed since then'

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a childhood picture of her reading a book while lying on a bed calling herself a bookworm.

After working as an assistant director in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black, made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in the year 2007 with . Known in the media for her outspoken personality, she is frequently credited as one of India's most fashionable celebrities. Sonam has entertained the audience with many films like I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, The Zoya Factor and more. The actress is also quite active on social media. From her gorgeous photoshoots to the adorable childhood pictures, Sonam has left no stone unturned in entertaining her fans on social media.

Today, the actress treated fans with another childhood picture of her revealing her love for books. In the photo shared, we can see Sonam lying on a bed with a book in her hand donning a printed top. The actress is flashing her million-dollar smile as she poses for the camera. On her side, we can see someone lying with his/her face down on the bed donning a red bandana. We think that it is most probably her sister Rhea Kapoor who is lying beside her. Sharing this cute picture, Sonam wrote, "Nothing has changed since then once a (book and worm emoji) always a bookworm. As soon as the Neerja actress posted the picture, Rhea commented, "I remember this duvet."

After staying in New Delhi amid the lockdown with Anand Ahuja, Sonam has returned back to Mumbai on Monday. The actress even expressed her excitement about meeting her family and celebrated her birthday with them on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

