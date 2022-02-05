Sonam Kapoor reveals her 'whiny face', says Anand Ahuja thinks it's cute; PHOTOS

Among the cute couples in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's love story is quite an epic one. Currently, both Sonam and Anand are spending time at their London home and often, the two share cute photos on social media from there. Recently, Sonam dropped cute photos of herself as she turned muse for Anand and well, it didn't take time for them to go viral on social media. There were two reasons for it and both happen to be related to the adorable post that Sonam shared.

In the post shared by Sonam, she dropped two photos. In one of the photos, one can see a happy glimpse of the Neerja actress posing with a smile for husband Anand. However, in the second photo, Sonam revealed her 'whiny face' and left netizens in complete awe. With the photos, Sonam also revealed that her husband thinks that she looks cute when she's whining. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "My husband thinks I’m eternally cute even when I’m whining. @anandahuja love you to see a whiny face." Anand was quick to comment on it and claim that it is the 'best.' He wrote, "You’re the bestesttttt of the bestestttt of the bestesttttt."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand have been spending time in London for a while now. A while back, the actress had given fans a sneak peek into their London home and had left everyone in awe of their gorgeous abode in Notting Hill.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ak Vs Ak that had released on Netflix. Now, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Blind. The film is a thriller that stars Sonam as a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. The film has been shot in Scotland and it is helmed by Shome Makhija. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor is an orange bliss as she celebrates New Year 2022 with hubby Anand Ahuja; See PICS