Sonam Kapoor REVEALS how Anand Ahuja gives her space despite being cooped up together in lockdown

Sonam Kapoor has recently opened up on how she is spending her quarantine break with her husband Anand Ahuja and the rest of the family members. Read on to know more.

and her husband Anand Ahuja have been under home quarantine for the longest possible time post their return from London. The actress has recently shared her experience of being under quarantine in an interview with Filmfare. Sonam says that she does not see her husband much during the day as he works in another room. The Veere Di Wedding star further adds that Anand visits her every two hours from where he is working, cute isn’t it?

According to Sonam, her husband works in another room so that she can have a space of her own. The actress reveals that the two of them spend their extra time having breakfast or lunch together. Sonam also reveals that her mother-in-law loves to dress up just like her. However, back in Mumbai, the entire house is being supervised by her strict mother Sunita Kapoor, says the actress. She also says that Anil Kapoor is busy with his workout sessions.

Talking about Sonam and Anand, they had returned from London in March and were under home quarantine in Delhi. However, the power couple came back to Mumbai sometime back before Sonam’s birthday. Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actress was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan that has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is an official adaptation of a novel of the same. The actress will next be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

Credits :Filmfare

