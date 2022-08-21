Sonam Kapoor REVEALS how she broke her pregnancy news to husband Anand Ahuja; Read

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as they have been blessed with a baby boy. The actress gave birth to the child on August 20 and since then, social media is flooded with congratulatory wishes. For those unaware, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby with Anand Ahuja. Now, in a recent interview, the new mother Sonam revealed how she broke the pregnancy news to her husband Anand.

Sonam on breaking her pregnancy news

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam revealed that she Zoom called Anand after finding out about her pregnancy as he had COVID and was quarantined in another room in their London apartment. Sonam said, "I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well."

Neetu Kapoor's note on Sonam's childbirth

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby with Anand Ahuja. The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

