Sonam Kapoor REVEALS how she met hubby Anand Ahuja and their story has a connection to Salman Khan

During a recent Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja talked about meeting hubby Anand Ahuja for the first time. Read on!

Ahuja broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with boyfriend and now husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai in 2018, and such is her fan following that during an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, a fan informed Sonam that he was heartbroken when she married Anand. During the Live, when the fan claimed to have cried inconsolably post her wedding Sonam went all ‘aww’ and she said “I am sorry” to the fan.

That said, just like all of us, another fan was curious to know about Sonam and Anand’s story and as to how did the two met for the first time before their love story blossomed and to this, Sonam revealed that she met Anand while she was promoting starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. During the Live session, Sonam said, “I met him (Anand) when I was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and my friend was trying to set me up with his best friend, and instead I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that’s how we met.” Well, we are sure that many of you can relate to Sonam’s story because many a times, it happens that our friends try to set us up with someone but we happen to like somebody else. Isn’t it?

For all those who don’t know, Anand Ahuja is a Delhi based fashion entrepreneur and Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8 and their wedding was followed by a star studded reception in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

