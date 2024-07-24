Sonam Kapoor reveals not wanting to be de-aged on screen after being offered a school girl role: ‘I don’t look as young as Janhvi, Khushi’

Sonam Kapoor has always been the ‘it’ girl even before it was a thing. The woman who became one of the first fashion sensations in the world of cinema has been aloof from films for quite some time now but can’t wait to return, maybe! In a recent cover interview for the Dirty Magazine, Kapoor spoke about the kind of roles she is being offered and also his son Vayu’s exposure to media.

When will Sonam Kapoor make a comeback?

“I'm going to start acting again, whether people want me to or not,” Sonam said with a laugh adding that she feels weird being offered roles of ‘20-something’. The Neerja actress further recalled being offered the role of a girl whose parents want her to get married. And this is when she asked, “Are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense.”

Sonam Kapoor further recalled that she was offered a schoolgirl who later went on to become a sportsperson. Kapoor thought that she would play the older part with another actress playing the young version but the makers wanted her to pull it off both. “I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged?” Sonam said.

Why Sonam Kapoor doesn’t want to show the world her son’s face?

When asked if it is not flattering for her to be offered young roles, Kapoor said, “I mean, obviously I don't look as young as a Jhanvi or a Khushi, but I'm quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who's not aged much.”

Sonam said this adding that just because the world hasn’t seen her child so they assume she is young. This, however, won’t change anything for her, and “It’s nobody’s business but mine, right?” The 39-year-old said that her son didn't choose to be famous and she cannot put that pressure on him.

According to the Saawariya actress, there are too many gross and weird people in the world and she wants to hide her child's face as long as it’s in her control.

