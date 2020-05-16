Sonam Kapoor REVEALS one annoying habit of hubby Anand Ahuja; Calls him ‘Gautam Buddha’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja got talking about hubby Anand Ahuja and why she calls him ‘Gautam Buddha’. Read on

and Anand Ahuja have been under quarantine at their Delhi house ever since the two returned from London, and the couple has been keeping themselves busy by working out together and baking, and cooking. A few days back, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second marriage anniversary and since she couldn’t be with her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam and Anand kick-started the celebrations by video chatting with the entire fam jam at midnight.

Now, thanks to social media, we all know that Sonam and Anand are a super fun couple- from their social media PDA to their goofy photos, fans totally love their rapport, and in a recent interview, this Neerja actress revealed that she calls her husband ‘Gautam Buddha’. That’s right! Sonam got talking about Anand as she said that she calls him Gautam Buddha, and revealed that if he would have not married Sonam, he would have surely gone to a forest and would have become a sadhu (saint). Moving on, Sonam revealed as to why she calls Anand ‘Gautam Buddha’ as she said that Anand is a very good person and she feels extremely lucky to marry such a person. Sonam shared, “Anand is black and white, to an extent where it gets annoying sometimes. He always likes to abide by the rules whether it is standing in the queue at the airport and not using the privileges even after paying for the services, and yes I have to agree to him.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Also, Sonam will reunite with her Veerys for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's photo here

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Credits :Filmfare

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×