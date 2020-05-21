Sonam Kapoor REVEALS she made a DIY Batman costume as he was her favourite superhero; Check throwback photo

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture from a party that she had attended with sister Rhea Kapoor donning a DIY Batman costume because he was her favourite superhero.

Post reaching India from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. From digging out some old photos to having a gala time with hubby, Sonam has been making the most of their quarantine period at home. The actress has also been treating fans with some hilarious captions on her Instagram account. Out of all, Sonam has been missing home and her family especially her sister Rhea Kapoor. Rhea and Sonam share a great bond with each other and never fail to give major sister goals.

Recently, Sonam treated fans with a throwback picture of her and Rhea from a party. In the picture shared, the Veere Di Wedding actress looks cute sporting a neck length hair donning a black t-shirt with Batman logo on it and a pair of black denim. She has paired her look with a Batman cape, Batman socks and her million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Rhea looks adorable in a black top and black jeans with a sleeveless denim jacket. While Sonam is smiling on something, Rhea is busy jumping and laughing and having a gala time.

Sharing the throwback picture, Sonam wrote, "DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)." She added in the comment section, "Oh the batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

