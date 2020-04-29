Sonam Kapoor REVEALS she often uses hubby Anand Ahuja’s toothbrush and internet is in splits; See PHOTO

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that she often uses husband Anand Ahuja’s toothbrush; Take a look

Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja have been in quarantine at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, and during the lockdown, this Neerja actress has been cooking hubby’s favourite cookies, and also working out together. Now today, since we all have ample time at hand, Sonam Kapoor used the Never Have I Ever game filter on Instagram and posted clips of herself answering a few questions. In the first of many, one question asked and that immediately caught our attention was, "(Never have I ever)...used someone's toothbrush without telling them (sic)," and to this, Sonam, honestly answered that she has used Anand’s toothbrush as she said, “Always. Anand Ahuja's. I keep using it...He is so annoyed."

Later, hubby Anand Ahuja reacted to Sonam’s revelation of using Anand’s toothbrush as he posted Sonam’s photo on social media and wrote, “….and I buy you so many of them. Still you keep losing them. How does even someone lose a toothbrush….” Well, we totally love Sonam’s upfront nature as she had no qualms in admitting to the fact that she often uses Anand’s toothbrush. Also, a few days back, since Sonam was missing her family, she dug deep into her archives and shared throwback childhood photos with sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin- .

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, the Neerja actress will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding

Check out the video as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals she often uses Anand's toothbrush:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×