Sonam Kapoor reveals she’s feeling the lockdown blues with a series of throwback photos & it’s relatable AF

Sonam Kapoor has treated fans with some stunning throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots revealing about her lockdown blues.

Post reaching India from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. Just like other Bollywood celebrities, Sonam, too, has been working out and cooking up a storm in the kitchen. She has also been digging out old throwback photos from her archives and has been sharing them on Instagram. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress had shared a few throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots and revealed about her quarantine period in a fun and quirky way.

And now, Sonam has yet again shared some throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots but this time she has revealed that just like most of us the actress is bored being home and has no clue as to what to do now. In the first picture shared, the Neerja actress who looks stunning in an embellished gown while lying on a chair and striking a pose for the camera, wrote, "Bored in the house in the house bored." For the uninitiated, the song 'Bored in the house' is quite famous on the TikTok app and has been used by many amid the lockdown. Even had shared a video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff showing off their moves in this song.

Coming back to Sonam, in the next post, we can see the actress looking gorgeous donning the same gown while sitting on a chair but striking a different pose. She has placed her one hand on her shoulder and is looking downwards while posing for the camera. Sharing the pic, Sonam wrote, "Hain bhagwaan kya Karun" (Oh God what should I do)

In the last picture, Sonam has shared a close up look of her from the same photoshoot. The actress looks amazing in those white long earrings and the perfect makeup. Sharing the throwback photo, The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "Wake up, make up, and don’t be relatable." As soon as Sonam posted this pic, her best friend and actress Swara Bhasker went ROFL on her caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

