Sonam Kapoor reveals what kind of mother she would be as she reacts to Anushka Sharma’s post

Sonam Kapoor took all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple shared dreamy pictures of themselves to announce their pregnancy. Well, the Delhi 6 actress is due in a couple of months and fans cannot wait to see junior Ahuja. But before that can happen Sonam has revealed what kind of a mom she is going to be and we bet you would be quite interested to know that.

Anushka Sharma had taken to her Instagram stories to share a BTS video from her upcoming project. We can see her grooving to a song that says ‘Yes ka time aa gaya’. Sharing this video the PK actress wrote, ‘I’m curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time to meal options, to chemicals in toys…the list is endless. Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?’ Sharing this story, Sonam Kapoor wrote, ‘I think I am going to be a YES mom’.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, on the silver screen. Directed by Prosit Roy. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK with her father Anil Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

