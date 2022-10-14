Sonam Kapoor reveals why she 'never fasts' for hubby Anand Ahuja on Karwa Chauth in new PICS

Sonam Kapoor is currently experiencing motherhood bliss. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress welcomed her first child, a boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20th, 2022. The duo made a special social media post in September and announced that they have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Following the birth of her son, Sonam has been maintaining a low profile, but she recently Karwa Chauth with her family and friends yesterday at her father-actor Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth in style

Just a while ago, Sonam shared new pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actress captioned: "My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!" In it, the actress wore a pink and green half saree by Gaurang Shah. Check it out: