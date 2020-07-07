Sonam Kapoor revisits a BTS photo as she wishes Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his birthday

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback photo from the sets of Delhi-6 with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actress shared a throwback photo to wish the director on social media on his birthday.

has been spending time with her family amid the lockdown. Earlier, she was spending time in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and post Unlock, she returned to Mumbai. Sonam has been extremely active on social media and often shares her lockdown shenanigans via photos. However, on Tuesday, the actress dropped a throwback behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Delhi-6 and wished the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his birthday. The film that released back in 2009 starred Sonam in the lead with Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to social media, Sonam penned a sweet wish for director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his birthday. Sonam wished to meet the director and do another film like Delhi-6. She also thanked him for giving her one of the best films. In the photo, Sonam could be seen sitting next to the director while peeking into the monitor to check her performance. She could be seen in her costume for the role she played in the film Delhi-6. Sonam and director Rakeysh could be seen engrossed in friendly banter in the throwback photo.

Sonam wrote, “A very happy birthday Mehra. Hope you have the bestest year. Thanks for giving me my most amazing films. Can’t wait to meet you and do another one.” Sonam also did another film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag that also starred Farhan Akhtar.

Here is the throwback photo of Sonam Kapoor with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been spending time at home with her family in Mumbai. Often, she shares photos while chilling at home with her husband Anand Ahuja. This week, Sonam shared an appreciation post on social media for her husband Anand and revealed how his dedication towards fitness has helped her stay motivated. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

