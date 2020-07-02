Sonam Kapoor revisits memories of ‘magical film’ I Hate Love Storys with Imran Khan as it turns 10; See Post

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a post for her film ‘I Hate Love Storys’ as it completed 10 years. The film starred Sonam and Imran Khan. It was helmed by Punit D Malhotra.

For any star, each of their films holds a special place in their heart and when one of them achieves a milestone, it calls for a celebration. Speaking of this, today and Imran Khan starrer I Hate Love Storys completes a decade. The film released back in 2010 and it marked the directorial debut of Punit D Malhotra in Bollywood. While Sonam and Imran's chemistry was liked, the film received appreciation too.

Now, as the film completed 10 years, Sonam took to social media to revisit old memories from the shooting days of I Hate Love Storys with Punit and Imran. From sharing photos of the shoots to the behind-the-scenes clicks to her photoshoot in Goa, Sonam remembered each memory on social media and reminded fans of the good old days. She even shared photos of her look test from the film. Not just this, Sonam also shared a note of thanks to the team of I Hate Love Storys.

Sonam wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of this magical film already! I want to thank the entire team of I Hate Love Stories for making the journey fun, exciting and effortless!” The film was written and directed by Punit and was produced by ’s Dharma Productions. The film was a love story between a girl named Simran (Sonam) and Jay (Imran Khan).

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Sonam has been spending time at home with her husband Anand Ahuja. Post unlock 1, Sonam and Anand travelled back to Mumbai to be with her family. The actress has been extremely active on social media amid the lockdown. Sonam has been sharing updates about her lockdown activities with her fans on her social media handles.

