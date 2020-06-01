Sonam Kapoor revisits sweet memories with Kareena Kapoor, Swara and Shikha as Veere Di Wedding clocks 2 years

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania as their film Veere Di Wedding marked its second anniversary.

A film that broke many barriers and stereotypes on screen and for the first time, showcased the portrayal of female friendships was Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding. The film challenged many stereotypes and was a bold one for many to watch. Now, as the film marked its second anniversary, the leading ladies took to social media to celebrate this milestone. First Swara and now, Sonam has shared the memories of Veere Di Wedding on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram to share photos that are the memories she shared with Kareena, Swara and Shikha while shooting the film. Sonam shared her last year’s post on Veere Di Wedding anniversary and also reposted Swara’s story on social media. Sonam shared the photos and remembered the days when they all shot the film together. The photo was captioned, “#VeereMemories,” and had Sonam, Kareena, Shikha, Swara and Rhea Kapoor in the same.

Also Read|Swara Bhasker gets nostalgic as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha & her film Veere Di Wedding turns 2

As per reports, the sequel to Veere Di Wedding is underway and on an Instagram live with Pinkvilla, Sonam had commented on the news of the same. However, her sister Rhea Kapoor interrupted her in the comments in a hilarious manner. The film was the story of 4 best friends who stick by each other through thick and thin. The film did well at the box office and Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha’s bonding and camaraderie on the big screen was loved. It was produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Here's how Sonam Kapoor remembered Veere Di Wedding days:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×