Sonam Kapoor on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: Everyone loves witch hunt unless its someone else's being hunted

Just like many others, Sonam Kapoor has also reacted to NCB arresting Rhea Chakraborty. She has shared a post seeking justice for the latter.

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats were shared by ED with CBI and NCB sometime back. Post that, all the three agencies intensified their probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They mainly focused on the drug angle. And now, after three days of continuous interrogation, the NCB has arrested the actress on charges of procuring drugs. The actress is now reportedly sent to 14-days judicial custody. Meanwhile, it seems like Bollywood celebs are divided regarding their opinions about the same.

A few sections of the film fraternity have tried justifying on Rhea’s behalf saying that she has been arrested for procuring drugs and not for murder or gold-digging charges. Among others who have taken Rhea’s side is who has shared a post on Instagram that includes the quote, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.” She has further added a caption that reads, “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted. Walter Kirn.” Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor has also shared the same quote on social media.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's posts below:

Meanwhile, the aforementioned quote that Sonam used on her post is actually the initials that were imprinted on Rhea Chakraborty's t-shirt when she arrived at the NCB office on Tuesday. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, numerous other celebs have rooted #JusticeForRhea on social media. , Vidya Balan, Prateik Babbar, Anurag Kashyap, , Neha Dhupia, and others have shared the same quote on their handles while seeking justice for the actress. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has reacted to her arrest by stating that she has faced the consequences of falling in love with a drug addict who had mental health issues.

