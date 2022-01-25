Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor & Anant Ahuja reunite after months, goof around in new video; WATCH

There’s nothing like reuniting with your loved ones after weeks and months of being away from them. Especially, when you stay on different continents altogether, and travel plans are not too convenient and easy thanks to COVID-19. Speaking of which, one of the most popular and stylish sibling duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, recently had a heartwarming reunion after months of staying apart. Fashion stylist and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor took to her social media space to share a video of the same.

A few hours back today, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable video, in which she can be seen meeting her sister and actress Sonam Kapoor, along with latter’s brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja. For the unversed, Sonam and her fashion entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja stay in London, while Rhea stays in Mumbai along with hubby Karan Boolani. In the video, Sonam, Rhea, and Anant can be seen acting all goofy and happy, while dressed in stylish winter clothes suited to the London weather.

Sharing the video, Rhea captioned it ‘Reunited’ and added a GIF that said ‘Family’. She also added the main theme of the Sopranos as the background audio clip to her Instagram story.

Click HERE to watch the video.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller, Blind alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

ALSO READ: ‘Our first year together’: Sonam Kapoor turns back time with a mushy throwback PIC alongside hubby Anand Ahuja