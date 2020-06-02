Sonam Kapoor is Rhea Kapoor's 'Best Roommate' and this throwback photo of the sisters is proof; Check it out

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a throwback picture of her with sister Rhea Kapoor which will remind you of the good old days with your siblings.

Due to the lockdown, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. From digging out some old photos to having a gala time with hubby, Sonam has been making the most of their quarantine period at home. The actress has also been treating fans with some hilarious captions on her Instagram account. Since the lockdown, the Veere Di Wedding actress has been on a throwback spree. From her old photoshoots to her childhood pics, Sonam has left no stone unturned.

Recently, Sonam shared a throwback picture of her and her sister Rhea Kapoor which was actually shared by the latter. In the photo, we can see the Kapoor sisters tucked in bed in a room. While Rhea looks busy on a phone while lying on the bed, Sonam is looking at the camera as someone clicks their picture. Both Rhea and Sonam share a great bond with each other and this photo shows that the siblings love to enjoy each other's company. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Rhea wrote, "Best Roommate." Due to the lockdown, Rhea and Sonam are unable to meet each other and miss each other. The two keep sharing their throwback pictures of the good old days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

