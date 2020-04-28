Sonam Kapoor & Rhea’s pic from archives is all about 'sister’ love as they glam up & ward off quarantine blues

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares unseen photo with sister Rhea Kapoor as the actress misses her sister amid lockdown; See PHOTO

has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja at his Delhi residence and although this Neerja actress is busy cooking, and working out during the day, she does miss her family in Mumbai. Yes, ever since Sonam has returned to India from London, she has been living with in laws in Delhi, and due to the nationwide lockdown, Sonam cannot meet her family, but often, she posts photos with daddy Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor on social media. And in the latest, Sonam Kapoor posted an unseen photo with sister Rhea Kapoor on social media, and the picture is a close-up shot of the actress and her sister, in which Sonam can be seen looking at her sister while Rhea can be seen looking at the camera. Digging the photo from her archives, Sonam wrote, “Sister, sister" and added a heart emoticon along with the caption.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani and wrote, “Miss these two.” While some celebs are working out and cooking amidst the lockdown, Sonam, too, has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen and working out with Anand. Also, after , Sonam Kapoor turned hairdresser for Anand as she cut his hair amid the lockdown. Also, Sonam Kapoor had lashed out at all the trolls who judge others for working out and cooking amid quarantine as she shared Rhea Kapoor’s post on Instagram to say that one should do as one wishes to amid quarantine

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, and and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, the Neerja actress will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding

Check out Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's photo here:

