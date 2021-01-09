Sonam Kapoor rocks a little black dress as she shows us how she's 'walking into 2021's first weekend'; PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor has been shooting this past week in Glasgow for her upcoming film, Blind. The star recently shared a boomerang on social media where she flaunted her gorgeous black look of the day as she walked into the weekend.

Actress is back in the headlines recently as she has kicked off 2021 with her new film, Blind's shoot. The actress left London and headed to Glasgow to begin work on her film with the cast and crew. And now, after shooting for it the past week, the actress welcomed the first weekend of 2021 in complete style. The gorgeous star even gave all a glimpse of how she welcomed the first weekend and it is surely going to dole out style goals for all her fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared a boomerang in which she is seen walking in the corridor of a building. The Zoya Factor star is seen clad in a little black dress in the post. With it, she teamed up black tights and matching heels. The actress left her luscious locks loose for the day and also is seen sporting a belt at her waist. As she walked, Sonam flaunted her chic style for the weekend and gave us a lesson in how to rock a black dress perfectly.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "Walking into 2021's first weekend like..." Seeing the post, fans could not help but applaud Sonam's mesmerising style and chic OOTD.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Sonam shared two throwback photos while shooting in Glasgow for her film and expressed how much she was missing her husband Anand Ahuja. Seeing the photos, fans could not help but notice the cute PDA they indulged in when Anand also replied to the actress. Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen in a film titled Blind that is being helmed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Sonam as a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. It is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

