Sonam Kapoor’s baby is here and no, it’s not what you think; Check it out

From Veere Di Wedding to Neerja, Sonam Kapoor has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Sonam is also known for staying in touch with her followers on social media platforms. The actress recently sent all her fans into a tizzy as she announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. Bollywood celebrities, fans and family friends had bombarded the couple with blessings and love. While the actress’ fans can’t wait for her baby to arrive in this world, Sonam took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful glimpse hilariously adding that her ‘baby is here’. Yes, you read that right!

On Thursday, the actress took to her photo-sharing application and shared an adorable picture with her million 31.9 m followers. Wondering who was in the picture? Well, it was a sweet selfie Sonam clicked with her husband Anand. Sharing it on her handle, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress added the sticker ‘My Baby is here’. In the photograph, the actress was seen leaning on Anand's shoulder and flaunting her million-dollar smile.



Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in May 2018. They will be welcoming their first child this fall. Sharing the big news on social media, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”.

