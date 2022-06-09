On Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, hubby Anand Ahuja shares ‘most valuable lessons’ she has taught him; PICS

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On this special occasion, the actress’ husband Anand Ahuja took to his social media space and showered Sonam with a lot of love. He posted several photos on his Instagram space and wrote sweet notes for the mommy-to-be as well.

For the first post, Anand shared a couple of photos with Sonam. In the first photo, they could be seen making a heart symbol with their hands as they stood over a lake. The second picture captured their shoes as they stood beside each other. Sharing this, Anand captioned the post, “So uncool we are - but at least we’re uncool together. :P … no matter what you always put your best effort, best foot forward. #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor Happy Birthday! “ Sonam commented, “Love you thanks for making my birthday so special (red heart emoji).

A few minutes later, Anand posted a video where Sonam could be seen grooving to a song. He captioned the post, “Everyday happy. Everyday cheerful. #EverydayPhenomenal @sonamkapoor “. On this post, Sonam left a slew of red heart emojis and laughing emojis.

In the next post, Anand shared a couple of photos featuring himself with his ladylove. In the first photo, he could be seen taking a walk with Sonam. The second photo showcased a happy Sonam against a gorgeous sunset. Anand showered love on the Neerja actress and also shared the things he has learned from his wife.

He wrote “(red heart emoji) (infinity emoji) @sonamkapoor..Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my girlfriend, my wife, and this year our baby’s mama. As you are on the verge of motherhood, want to share most valuable lessons you have taught me through your words and actions : (1) the importance of putting full focus & effort in every task we commit to (2) the power of stillness & silence to develop our intuition and use that to guide us in the decisions we make and (3) the value in enjoying on each step, each movement, each sentiment to really make #everydayphenomenal”.

Anand further wished Sonam a very happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the most special, insightful power @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji)..(camera emoji) @faraz_khalid as always”. Sonam took to the comments section and wrote, “forever forever together every lifetime”, he wrote.

