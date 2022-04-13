Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi house theft: Police arrest nurse, husband for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence was allegedly robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crore. "A case under Indian Penal Code Section 381 (theft by the servant of property in possession of master) was registered on February 23 at Tughlaq Road Police Station the same day and an investigation was started", said police. It is stated that the incident took place on February 11 and the manager of the administration of the house lodged the complaint.

On Wednesday, the police arrested a nurse working at Sonam's residence along with her husband. Aparna Ruth Wilson takes care of the actress' mother-in-law, and Wilson’s husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur. The complainant in the case was the manager of Sonam and her husband Anand's house which employs over 20 people.

A senior police officer said, "The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old." The stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered. Further, the police also said that the investigation is underway and people working at the Amrita Shergill Marg house have also been questioned.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are all set to welcome their first baby soon. The couple made an official announcement on their social media and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

