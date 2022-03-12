Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s firm duped over Rs 27 crore; 10 arrested

In what came as a shocking news, it is reported that Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s export-import firm has been duped of over Rs 27 crore. The news came into light after Faridabad police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals. According to media reports, the accused were duping Ahuja’s Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory by misappropriating the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) licenses. The media reports also suggested that the Faridabad police arrested 10 people in the case so far.

To note, the ROSCTL licenses play a key role in the case. The ROSCTL licenses, which are similar to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees, are given to the export film in the form of some incentives which in turn entitles them to some rebate in custom and excise duties. The reports suggested that the accused had secured around 154 ROSCTL licenses which were meant for Ahuja’s firm and were worth Rs 27.61 crore. Reportedly, the accused were transferring the ROSCTL licenses to fake firms and later encashing them. Talking about the case, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Nitish Agarwal stated that the accused also included former clerks and employees of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade who are well aware of the technicalities of the authority.

It was also reported that the 10 accused were arrested from Delhi, Chennai, Karnataka, Pune and other parts of the country. Meanwhile, it is reported that Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja is also a director in his father’s company that has been duped.

