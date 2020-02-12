Sonam Kapoor’s golden and silver Indian look ‘shooks’ Janhvi Kapoor and we couldn’t agree more

Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and next, she will start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media star because whenever she posts candid photos, vacay pictures or workout video, she always manages to hog limelight. Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn as she sashayed the ramp with her Takht co-star Vicky Kaushal, and later, the actress also gave us a glimpse into her preparation for the ramp as she shared a video wherein she is seen playing dumb charades with her team.

Now today, when sister Rhea Kapoor posted a photo of Sonam K Ahuja glittering in gold and silver on social media, Janhvi Kapoor was the first to leave a comment as she wrote, ‘Omg shook.’ Well, just like Janhvi Kapoor, even we are mesmerized by Sonam’s gold and silver look for an event and we totally love Janhvi’s camaraderie with her sisters.

On the work front, while Sonam K Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films lined up. While she has wrapped up Kargil Girl, currently, Janhvi is shooting for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and next, she will start shooting for ’s Takht co-starring , , Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor

