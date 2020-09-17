  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja captures beauty, nerdiness of the actor in his ‘Girlfriend Appreciation’ post

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.
17234 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor's husband pens appreciation post for his wifeSonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja captures beauty, nerdiness of the actor in his ‘Girlfriend Appreciation’ post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After spending a couple of months in India amid lockdown, Sonam Kapoor returned to London with hubby Anand Ahuja, and on Anand’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor planned a party for hubby and shared info about Anand’s favourite stuff on Instagram. Now amid the social media backlash, wherein Sonam is being massively trolled for backing Jaya Bachchan in her parliamentary speech as Sonam said that when she grows up, she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan, today, hubby Anand Ahuja decided to cheer up Sonam by spreading some positivity on social media as he penned an appreciation post for his wife. That’s right!

And today, looks like, Sonam and Anand were in the mood for some social media PDA as after Sonam Kapoor posted a husband appreciation post for Anand, Anand, too, posted a wife appreciation post in honour of his gorgeous wife. In the photo, Sonam is visiting a museum and while she is busy reading, Anand captured the moment and alongside the photo, Anand’s caption read, “Girlfriend Appreciation Post! ... I love this picture because it captures the beauty, style and ‘NERDINESS’ of my #everydayphenomenal !  #TBT #WillYouBeMyGirlfriend..” Earlier, Sonam’s post for Anand read, “A husband appreciation post..”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor laud Jaya Bachchan for her speech on 'Defaming Film Industry'

Credits :Anand Ahuja's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement