Sonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja captures beauty, nerdiness of the actor in his ‘Girlfriend Appreciation’ post

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

After spending a couple of months in India amid lockdown, returned to London with hubby Anand Ahuja, and on Anand’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor planned a party for hubby and shared info about Anand’s favourite stuff on Instagram. Now amid the social media backlash, wherein Sonam is being massively trolled for backing in her parliamentary speech as Sonam said that when she grows up, she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan, today, hubby Anand Ahuja decided to cheer up Sonam by spreading some positivity on social media as he penned an appreciation post for his wife. That’s right!

And today, looks like, Sonam and Anand were in the mood for some social media PDA as after Sonam Kapoor posted a husband appreciation post for Anand, Anand, too, posted a wife appreciation post in honour of his gorgeous wife. In the photo, Sonam is visiting a museum and while she is busy reading, Anand captured the moment and alongside the photo, Anand’s caption read, “Girlfriend Appreciation Post! ... I love this picture because it captures the beauty, style and ‘NERDINESS’ of my #everydayphenomenal ! #TBT #WillYouBeMyGirlfriend..” Earlier, Sonam’s post for Anand read, “A husband appreciation post..”

