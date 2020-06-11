Sonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja secretly captures her singing while she works out at home; Watch

Today, Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share a video of his wife while she was working out at home. Take a loo

A few days back, Ahuja celebrated her 35th birthday with family in Mumbai, and as part of Sonam’s quarantine celebrations, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor decked up the entire house with balloons and cakes. Thanks to social media, we got a glimpse of Sonam’s birthday celebrations- and bang at midnight, we could see this Neerja actress cutting a number of birthday cakes at home. Now, after eating the delish cakes and yummy birthday dinner, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is back to her workout as hubby Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share a video of Sonam while she is running on the treadmill, and alongside the video, he wrote, “My entire @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor…”

In the video, Sonam Kapoor is seen working out while listening to music and singing along, and when she realizes that Anand is recording her, she bursts into laughter. Well, we too love Rhea’s playlist and Sonam’s singing, isn’t it? Soon after, Sonam left a comment on Anand’s post as she wrote, “Asss... how can you take this video of me and post it .. assssss…” Post the birthday celebrations, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pen a thank you note for Anand and sharing two happy pictures with him, the actress wrote, “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

Well, just a day prior to her birthday, Sonam and Anand had flown from Delhi to Mumbai after staying with her in-laws in New Delhi for around two months. On Sonam’s birthday, daddy and Malang actor Anil Kapoor penned a note for his daughter in which he revealed that the only person he is scared of is Sonam. Alongside a photo, Anil wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!”

Check out Sonam Kapoor's video here:

