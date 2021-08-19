Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Khandaan’ is all smiles at Antara Marwah’s ‘Godh bharai’; Newlywed Rhea Kapoor also attends

Celebrations do not seem to have ended for the elite Kapoor family after Rhea Kapoor’s wedding ceremony. The entire Kapoor Khandaan recently graced their cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. The duo are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood and a grand ‘Godh bharai’ ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark the special occasion. Sonam, Shanaya, Khushi among others gathered together to congratulate the soon mommy-to-be.

Antara Motiwala Marwah was seen shining bright like a sunflower in a yellow traditional ensemble carefully covering her baby bump. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her elegance and poise, opted for a white anarkali suit to attend the event. The newlywed bride Rhea Kapoor was also present donning a stunning organza ethnic wear. The entire family including Arjun and Anshula posed for a gorgeous family photograph, however,Jahvi and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor were missed. while sharing the picture said, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Previously, even Maheep Kapoor shared a photo dump consisting of pictures from the baby shower and Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. While Maheep opted for an orange saree, daughter Shanaya was spotted slaying in a green lehenga. Khushi, on the other hand, surprised the fashion police in stunning blue hues. She also went on to reshare Sonam Kapoor’s instagram post with a quirky giff. Check it out here:

