Sonam Kapoor’s marriage to Rhea Kapoor’s wedding: Anil Kapoor is ageing like wine & wins hearts with his swag

Bollywood's handsome and dashing actor Anil Kapoor made an appearance after his daughter Rhea Kapoor tied up the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. Anil Kapoor, stepped out to distribute sweets amongst the media. He was seen dressed in a navy blue kurta teamed with a white dhoti. He also donned pearl necklaces and was also seen wearing a mask for the COVID-19 protection. The veteran star thanked the photographers for their constant support and letting them carry out their rituals perfectly. The recent pictures of the Ak VS Ak star from his daughter’s wedding yet again prove that age is just a number.

Back in 2018, at his elder daughter ’s wedding, Anil was seen in a black formal suit. He also had donned a stunning black tie to compliment his entire look. The father of the bride came and thanked the media and posed for photos. From 2018 to 2021, Anil Kapoor has been aging like a wine and hardly any difference can be spotted. Anil has been working in Hindi film cinema since the late ’70s and has kept himself in his fittest and most handsome avatar now.

Take a look:

In 2019, a sea of memes hit the social media on how Anil Kapoor is reverse ageing in terms of his looks after he shared a picture with Malang team. The veteran actor said the secret to his youthful look at 62 is happiness "inside and outside". He had tweeted, "Happy on the inside and outside! The secret is dedication and hard work (and a few cheat days.)"