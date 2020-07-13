  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor’s Monday mood is all about reading ‘My Hanuman Chalisa’ as she shares an airplane selfie; PHOTO

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding
1955 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is quite active on social media, and the Neerja actress often gives fans an insight into her world and amid quarantine, Sonam has been sharing sneak-peek of her workout sesh, baking sesh and photos with the fam jam, and recently, Sonam took to Instagram to reveal which two women inspire her the most in life as the actress picked Neerja and Fatma Begum as her top two.

And today, Sonam Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location as she took to Instagram stories to share a selfie from the aircraft wherein she is seen wearing a mask and a multi-coloured outfit, and while she hailed her in-flight experience, Sonam also shared what she will be reading in the flight and that is Hanuman Chalisa by Devdutt Pattanaik. Prior to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand Ahuja had flown from London to Delhi to be with his family, and after a three-month stay in the capital, Sonam flew to Mumbai to be with her family ahead of her birthday. Recently, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens started a debate on Nepotism for sabotaging his career and also bashed star Kids  and in the wake of the debate, Sonam limited her comments on social media as she revealed she has been a lot of hate comments from users.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and sister and producer Rhea Kapoor had confirmed the same that the sequel of the film is in the pipeline.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Credits :Instagram

