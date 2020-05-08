Sonam Kapoor’s mother in law Priya Ahuja pens sweet note for bahu on her and Anand Ahuja’s wedding anniversary

As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja complete two years of their blissful marriage, the diva’s mother in law pens a special post for her.

Ahuja might have been missing from the silver screen for a while now, but she is indeed making the most of her break by enjoying quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja. And while the couple never gets enough of each other, today is another reason for them to celebrate. Sonam and Anand are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and the loved birds are inundated with best wishes from their family, friends and fans across the world.

The social media is certainly flooded with Anand and Sonam’s throwback pictures. And while we are once again in awe of their fairy tale wedding, Sonam’s sasu maa Priya Ahuja has won hearts as she penned a heartfelt note for her bahu on the latter’s special day. Sharing her picture with the Veere Di Wedding actress from the wedding ceremony wherein the saas bahu dup were all smiles for the camera, Priya called Sonam the daughter she always wanted to have. She wrote, “We always wished to have a daughter and then you came and filled our lives with so much happiness and joy. You are our sweetest daughter and we love you dearly. Have a great anniversary and a lifetime of happiness.”

Furthermore, Priya also shared Anand and Sonam’s wedding picture and wished her ‘bacchaas’ love and happiness in their life ahead. “Dearest Sonam and Anand, Happy Anniversary Bacchaas! May God bless the two of you abundantly in love, joy, and happiness. May your love for each other continue to grow with each passing year. Our love and blessings are always with you,” she wrote in the caption along with a hug and heart emoticons.

Take a look at Priya Ahuja’s anniversary wish for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja:

Talking about the work front, Sonam was last in Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor in 2019. The movie failed to leave a mark at the box office and the diva hasn’t announced her next project ever since.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×