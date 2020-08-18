Sonam Kapoor’s postcard worthy weekend trip with husband Anand Ahuja and friends was all about chill vibes

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor and currently, the Neerja actress is in London with hubby Anand Ahuja.

After quarantining in India for a couple of months, Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are back to London. Thanks to social media, both Sonam and Anand have been sharing candid selfies, and videos with their Instafam, and after celebrating Anand’s birthday in London, Sonam, Anand and their friends have jetted off to Scotland with their friends. And today, this Neerja actress brightened up the day when she posted a photo while posing with her friends in Scotland. In the photo, we can see Sonam Kapoor looking her stylish best while posing with her friends and alongside the photo, her caption read, “A spectacular weekend with amazing friends. All we need to warm our heart and rejuvenate our soul.”

Also, a few days back, Sonam took to Instagram to wish on his 50th birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam posted a photo of Saif from her wedding and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Saif. Have a fantastic year filled with many more happy moments that come your way. Ps, congratulations on becoming the QuadFather! Lots of Love."

On the work front, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, and later, she was seen in films such as Neerja, I Hate Love Storys, Raanjhanaa, Padman, and others. Next, as per reports, the actress will be seen in a thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the film is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been postponed

