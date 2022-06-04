Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in swimwear, thanks hubby Anand Ahuja for ‘the best baby moon’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying some quality time together on their vacation in Italy. Sonam and Anand have always been quite vocal about their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds often share mushy pictures and videos with each other, leaving their fans swooning over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Sonam took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a couple of videos with Anand as they enjoy their ‘baby moon’ before the arrival of their first child.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this fall. Amid this, the lovebirds jetted off to Italy to spend some fun time with each other. The celebrity couple has decided to name this vacation their ‘baby moon’. Some time back, Sonam took to her Instagram space and shared a video where she can be seen seated with Anand, with her back against his. As she takes the camera towards him, she says ‘hi’ and he looks up. The mommy-to-be looks absolutely refreshing in her purple swimwear. Her pregnancy glow is absolutely unmissable. She wore her long hair down and was also seen sans any makeup.

Sharing the video, Sonam captioned the post, “Under the Tuscan sun.. with my (world emoji) @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam also took to the story feature on Instagram and thanked her hubby for organising the holiday. Showing the gorgeous view from their stay in a video, Sonam captioned it, “Love you @anandahuja Thank you for organising the best baby moon.” In another story, she recorded herself smiling into the camera. The following video showcased Anand swimming in a pool as Sonam recorded him. She praised his swimming skills as she wrote, “@Anandahuja Swimming like a fish”.

