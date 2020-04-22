Sonam Kapoor’s quarantine is all about face masks and kaftans as she indulges in self care; WATCH

Today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a video on social media as the Neerja actress indulges in some self care; Watch

Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebs were always busy with shootings, and promotions, and what not, however, due to the lockdown, since everyone is home, stars are making sure to do things that they never got the time to do. From cooking, painting, sketching to interacting with fans online, B-town celebs has been doing it all, and talking about Ahuja, she has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen. From baking Vegan healthy cookies to pasta and other delicacies, this Neerja actress has been feeding yummy food to her fam jam, and today, Sonam posted a video wherein she is seen applying a face mask in order to pamper herself and in the video, Sonam is heard saying “Facepack, Kaftan in the times of Corona.”

Well, we totally love how Sonam decided to indulge in some self-care before hitting the bed. Besides cooking and working out, Sonam has been digging into her archives and sharing throwback photos from her childhood. From sharing hubby Anand Ahuja’s childhood photos to sharing photos with her Kapoor siblings- Rhea, and others, Sonam has been treating her fans to a treasure on Instagram.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. Prior to that, Sonam Kapoor was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor..

Check out Sonam Kapoor's video of face-masking amid quarantine:

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor makes working out at home look cool amid quarantine as she sweats it out in THIS video

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×