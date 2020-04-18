Sonam Kapoor’s weekend starts with a run on the treadmill as she works out solo amid quarantine; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen working out at home; Take a look

has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja and his family at their house in New Delhi and just like all other Bollywood celebs, Sonam Kapoor, too, has been updating her fans on social media about her daily routine. From working out with Anand to baking healthy cookies to turning hairdresser for Anand, this Khoobsurat actress has been making the most of her quarantine. And while yesterday, Sonam baked Vegan cookies and also shared the method of baking them, and today morning, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen walking on the treadmill.

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing black jeggings paired with a power pink bralette and we can see Sonam sweating it out in the gym. While today, Sonam was working out alone, however, in the past, we have seen Sonam workout with Anand. Also today morning, Sonam Kapoor reposted a note penned by sister Rhea Kapoor wherein she slammed trolls for judging people for working out, and cooking amid quarantine. Alongside Rhea’s note, Sonam wrote, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool,” and the note read, “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and b****y comments and memes.”

Earlier, when Sonam Kapoor was Live on Instagram, a fan had asked Sonam about the status on the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and Sonam had said that she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. However, during an AMA session, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2 on Instagram as she said that, “I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited.”

Check out the video of Sonam Kapoor working out amid quarantine here:

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor makes working out at home look cool amid quarantine as she sweats it out in THIS video

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×