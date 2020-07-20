  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor’s ‘work from home’ view in London comprises of hubby Anand; Fans say no more Monday blues for her

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer
After almost three months of quarantining in India, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja are back to London. Thanks to social media, both Sonam Kapoor and Anand are active on Instagram and often, share sneak-peek of their daily life with Instafam. And soon after reaching London, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was back to her workout as the Neerja actress shared a video wherein she was seen working out amid nature in the company of chirping birds, and today, Sonam Kapoor brightened up the day as she shared her view from work from home.

In the said photo, Sonam Kapoor is seen showing us her view of ‘Work from Home’ and it features none other than Anand Ahuja busy working on his laptop while Sonam, too, is working on her laptop, in what looks like, their living room and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “Working from home.” That said, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently celebrated her lockdown birthday in Mumbai with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and hubby Anand and Anand created a collage wherein he got all of Sonam’s favorite people in a frame for a virtual party.  

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, the actress was to shoot for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been postponed.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

