Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay-Maheep keep it cool in casuals as they attend Rhea Kapoor's house party: PICS

The biggest highlight of every weekend for a movie buff these days is the new films and web series that get released on the theatres and OTT platforms. But for audiences who also closely follow the lives of their favourite stars, Bollywood parties have also been a major area of interest, always. This Friday night is also not different, as Hindi cinema's favourite stars stepped out to attend various events and parties. What caught out eye is the intimate house party hosted by producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, and its limited guests' list.

Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay-Maheep arrive at Rhea Kapoor's residence

On March 24, Friday night, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor was spotted arriving at her younger sister, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. She was followed by the siblings' chacha and chachi, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor. As per the reports, Rhea hosted an intimate house party at her residence for her family members and a very few close friends on Friday night and kickstarted this weekend in style.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her maternity break, opted for a comfy peach outfit with large orange and black prints, as she stepped out on Friday night. The fashionista completed her look with a fresh make-up look, a free hairdo, and a black handbag. Maheep Kapoor looked comfy in a black and white printed casual shirt, and a free hairdo. Sanjay Kapoor was seen in a multi-colour shirt and a pair of grey trousers.

Check out Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor's pictures, below:

