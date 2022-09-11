Sonam Kapoor says her baby plans were delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19: Told Anand Ahuja we can't wait anymore

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the new parents of the tinsel town. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022, and made an official announcement in an Instagram post that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

The Veere Di Wedding actress now in a conversation with Vogue India revealed that she and Anand were planning to have a baby in 2020, but all the plans got cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said when they got married in 2018, they wanted to wait for two years, and then COVID-19 happened. "Then I heard lots of stories from my friends, who went through a very difficult time during the pandemic, going to hospitals, having their parents with them. Then we were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parents’ house and at that point we just decide to wait, because we did not know what Covid-19 was at that point. We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait,” Sonam added.