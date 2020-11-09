Sonam Kapoor says hubby Anand Ahuja still calls her his 'girlfriend': He never wants to lose romance of dating

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are among the cutest couples around and their photos always light up the internet. In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about love and marriage and shared how she knew Anand was the one for her.

It is often believed that marriage changes the level of romance in a couple. However, when it comes to one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and Anand Ahuja, this age-old belief gets busted completely as the duo are completely smitten by each other. Often, Sonam shares adorable photos of how she and Anand chill together and leaves the internet gushing over them. Not just this, Anand too dotes on Sonam and his 'girlfriend' appreciation posts light up the internet often. In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about her love and marriage with Anand and revealed why he still refers to her as his 'girlfriend.'

In a chat with HT Brunch, Sonam opened up about how she knew Anand was the one for her. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 among family and friends and her wedding was quite a fun and star-studded affair. On being asked about how she was sure of him being the one, Sonam said that when someone is meant for a person, one would never wish things to come to an end, despite tough patches or how much one fights. She further said that it is Anand's 'childlike enthusiasm and belief in the best in people without judgment of right and wrong' that humbles her.

She further mentioned that she is one of those who takes sides very quickly but she added that it's Anand's approach to situations that has helped her with people. Further, she shared that Anand still calls her his girlfriend. She said, "Anand still refers to me as his girlfriend and never wants to lose the romance of dating. We go on long walks and step out for a meal and a movie once a week and never go to sleep over a fight."

Anand still refers to me as his girlfriend and never wants to lose the romance of dating. Sonam Kapoor

Meanwhile, currently, Sonam is in London with Anand and is spending time with him at home. Often, the gorgeous star shares her cute shenanigans with him on social media and leaves fans swooning. Even when Sonam celebrated Anand's birthday a few months back in London, she went all out and arranged a sweet picnic in the park with beautiful decor and the photos just were so full of love. Nevertheless, the gorgeous couple never fails to give fans relationship goals.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor opens up about negativity on social media: Says she had stressful time in last few months

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :HT Brunch

Share your comment ×