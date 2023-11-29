Sonam Kapoor says she buys outfits that are wearable for many years: ‘Don’t believe in wearing clothes once’

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor’s influence on the Indian fashion landscape and pop culture is undisputed. Sonam, through her incredible sense of styling, is India’s fashion ambassador to the world. The actress is also one of the most influential voices in fashion globally and has an incredible impact on a luxury brand’s equity in India. The actress recently discussed why people need to be conscious of the need to reuse, repeat and re-wear outfits.

Sonam Kapoor on how her mother and grandmother would preserve expensive sarees

Sonam Kapoor wants people to invest in buying clothes that could be re-worn for years and also wants people to embrace the idea of vintage. She wants people to be conscious of the need to reuse, repeat and re-wear.

Sonam Kapoor says, “To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive sarees in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same.”

Sonam Kapoor says she wears every outfit multiple times

She adds, “So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalization and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold.”

Sonam further says, “I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event.”

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller film Blind, which released on OTT in July 2023. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillette Dubey in supporting roles.

Next up, the actress has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora. The details of the other project have been kept under wraps.

