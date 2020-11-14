Sonam Kapoor says she feels nauseous & sick when women in the film industry are seen as 'conniving witches'

Sonam Kapoor has recently opened up on the vilification of women, the concept of witch-hunt in current times, and other related issues. Read on for further details.

is known to be vocal about her opinions and her past interviews and social media posts are proof. The actress recently opened up on the issue of the vilification of women during an interview with Cosmopolitan India. Sonam starts by referring to whatever is happening in the industry in the past few months that indirectly indicates the series of events that happened after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She also opens up on what is termed the ‘witch-hunt.’

While stating that she was not the one in the line of fire, Sonam adds that it was traumatizing to see a colleague go through the same including the witch-hunt that has taken place. She further says, “I feel scared. Women are such soft targets.” The actress mentions that no one has ever spoken about men the way they have been speaking about women as of now. In her words, “it’s almost like we have gone back several decades.”

What Sonam Kapoor says next will somewhat shock many of the readers. According to her, women belonging to the fashion and film industry are not considered an artist or creative person. She also states that their moral character is being questioned. While opining that women in the film industry are the same as that of man, the Veere Di Wedding star talks about feeling nauseous and sick men are made ‘heroes’ and women are seen as ‘conniving witches.’ Meanwhile, talking about the actress, she will next be seen in the remake of Blind.

Cosmopolitan India

