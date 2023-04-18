Sonam Kapoor says she isn’t pushing herself to get back to pre-pregnancy body: ‘I’m still breast-feeding’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been over the moon since they embraced parenthood in August 2022. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year, and revealed through a social media post that they have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The new parents often share little glimpses of their precious moments with Vayu on Instagram, and the pictures are just too adorable. Now, in a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor talked about her post-pregnancy body, and how she is simply focusing on being healthy instead of checking the scales or pushing herself to get back to her pre-pregnancy body.

Sonam Kapoor on post-pregnancy body

While speaking with Grazia India, Sonam Kapoor said that when one is pregnant, they’re meant to be a certain size and be fine with it. However, she added that after delivering the baby, the post-pregnancy body remains the same for a long time. Speaking about how expectations have often been unkind, Sonam said, “You look at yourself in all these videos which are super unflattering and taken on the phone – and you’re wondering to yourself – ‘am I really looking like that’?” she said that she isn’t scared of ageing or anything else, but she just doesn’t feel like herself.

Sonam added that if she is shooting, she sends her measurements in advance so she doesn’t come back feeling like she isn’t fitting into tiny clothes. Trying to fit into clothes from 5 or 10 years ago can play huge havoc on your self-confidence, said Sonam. She further said that she isn’t what she used to be, and is not even pushing herself to bounce back. “I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breast-feeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales,” said Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front she will next be seen in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt calls Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella 'epic'; Sonam Kapoor says 'Wish I was there'