Sonam Kapoor says THIS as she praises Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for giving 'agency' to women on-screen

Sonam Kapoor took a break from acting and has been enjoying her motherhood lately. Recently, the Delhi-6 actress was in Mumbai to attend an event where she spoke about how actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Tabu among others have given 'agency' to women on-screen through their work. Let's find out what she said.

Sonam Kapoor thanks her fellow actresses like Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

In an interview with India Today, Sonam Kapoor was asked if it is easier today to make certain kinds of films today. Sonam responded by saying that it's not easier to even make a film like Thank You For Coming (which is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor). However, she praised all the actresses who are doing these films. She said: "..the fact that a Kriti (Sanon) and a Bhumi (Pednekar) and a Kareena (Kapoor)...I mean Kareena and Tabu have been doing it for a while." She further praised the performers for giving 'agency' to women. "And it is all thanks to actors like a Kareena, or a Tabu, or an Alia or a Deepika who have done those kind of films", she added.

The Saawariya actress also praised many yesteryear actresses like Waheeda Rehman. She continued, "Even like a Waheeda Rehman...Nutan or a Nargis. So it's important to kind of you know just be thankful to those women who have given us that agency now."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. It was based on the eponymous South Korean film and was released on July 7. Blind was Sonam's first full-fledged role since 2019's The Zoya Factor. Her sister Rhea Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor have produced the comedy drama film Thank You For Coming which had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival in the Gala presentation section. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles and it will be released theatrically on October 6.

Apart from that, Rhea is also backing a film titled The Crew which stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, it was reported that Sonam will be working on the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora next year.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta call Shehnaaz Gill ‘amazing’: Here’s why