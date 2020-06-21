Sonam Kapoor schools trolls for hateful comments, says 'everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma'

In a note to all her fans and followers, Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor hit out at trolls and called them out for spewing hate comments and sending threats.

and sister Rhea Kapoor lashed out at trolls on Sunday when they took to social media to address some concerns they have faced over the past couple of days. Since the tragic and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism has come under the spotlight and star kids like , Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have faced the brunt of it with netizens incessantly attacking them for the way Bollywood industry functions. In a note to all her fans and followers, Sonam lashed out saying how karma has a role to play.

She wrote, "Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I'm born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and Dharma is about you wouldn't be so foolish. You are just damaging your self and quality of life."

Just like Sonam, her sister Rhea also hit out at trolls and gave an example of how a troll once threatened to rape her by tagging her mother in the comments section. For all the trolls who have no credibility on social media, Rhea said their privacy is also a privilege. Take a look at Sonam and Rhea's posts below:

